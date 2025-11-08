India announces new deep-sea fishing rules — Here's what it means for fishermen, cooperatives

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) In a significant move to unlock the potential of India's vast marine resources, the Centre has notified new rules for deep-sea fishing in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), with a focus on empowering fishermen, cooperatives and small-scale fishers, while banning foreign vessels from operating in Indian waters.

The rules, notified on November 4, fulfil the Budget 2025-26 announcement and are expected to open new avenues for India's marine fisheries sector, particularly in tapping high-value tuna resources that have remained largely underutilised despite neighbouring countries harvesting them in the Indian Ocean region, the fishery ministry said in a statement.

Here's what the new framework brings The new framework prioritises Fishermen Cooperative Societies and Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) for undertaking deep-sea fishing operations using technologically advanced vessels.

A key innovation is the introduction of the mother-and-child vessel concept, which allows mid-sea transhipment under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, particularly beneficial for the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, which account for 49 per cent of India's EEZ area.

To protect the marine ecosystem, the rules ban harmful fishing practices such as LED light fishing, pair trawling and bull trawling.

Minimum legal sizes for fish species will be prescribed, and Fisheries Management Plans will be developed in consultation with stakeholders, including state governments.

Under the new rules, mechanised and large-sized motorised vessels will require an Access Pass, which can be obtained free of cost through the online ReALCRaft portal.

Traditional and small-scale fishers operating motorised or non-motorised crafts are exempted. The digital system is designed to be time-bound, allowing boat owners to apply with minimal documentation and track applications in real time without visiting any office.

Currently, around 2.38 lakh fishing vessels across 13 coastal states and Union Territories are registered on the portal. While about 1.72 lakh smaller vessels are exempt, some 64,187 mechanised fishing vessels will be required to obtain Access Passes for EEZ operations.

Are foreign fishing vessels allowed access? Crucially, foreign fishing vessels are not allowed to get access pass under any arrangements, to safeguard the interests of small-scale fishers.

The ReALCRaft portal is being integrated with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the Export Inspection Council (EIC) for issuing Fish Catch and Health Certificates, key requirements for exporting seafood to premium international markets.

This integrated digital system ensures end-to-end traceability, sanitary compliance and eco-labelling, enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian marine products.

The rules also bring regulatory reforms recognising fish resources from the Indian EEZ beyond the contiguous zone as 'Indian origin' under revenue and customs norms, so that they are not treated as 'imports' while landing at Indian ports.

The government will provide comprehensive support through training programmes, international exposure visits and capacity-building initiatives across the value chain, including processing, value addition, marketing, branding and exports.

Access to credit will be facilitated under flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

To ensure safety and security, the rules mandate the use of transponders for deep-sea fishing vessels and QR-coded Aadhaar Card/Fishers ID Card for identification.

The ReALCraft application has been integrated with the Nabhmitra Application used by fishermen for safe navigation, which will also help marine enforcement agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard and Navy, strengthen coastal security.

India's coastline India's 11,099 km coastline and EEZ of over 23 lakh square kilometres provide livelihood to more than 50 lakh people in the fishing community.

India ranks second globally in fish production and aquaculture, with seafood exports valued at ₹60,000 crore.

However, the full potential of the country's EEZ, especially high-value resources in the deep-sea, including tuna, has remained underutilised.

Countries including Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, Iran and European nations currently catch substantial quantities of tuna in the Indian Ocean region, while Indian fishing fleets have been largely limited to nearshore waters.

The new rules mark a shift towards community-led models combining digital innovation with sustainable fishing practices, aimed at strengthening India's position in the global seafood trade, while protecting marine ecosystems.