India on Monday announced new travel guidelines for travellers from some countries including UK. Countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore are the nations from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing, the government said.

After 18 months, India on Monday began allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights. Tourists entering India must be fully vaccinated, follow all COVID-19 protocols and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight.

Travellers from some countries will have to undergo a post-arrival Covid test at the airport.

This is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020, when it imposed one of the toughest lockdowns in the world in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Fully vaccinated tourists on chartered flights were allowed to enter starting last month. It comes as coronavirus infections have fallen significantly, with daily new cases hovering at just above 10,000 for over a month.

With inputs from agencies

