Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a ₹15,000-crore development package for Nepal during prime minister Balendra Shah's maiden visit to India since taking office in March, and three months after a flash flood batterd the Himalayan nation.

The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across trade, energy, infrastructure and technology, as the Nepalese prime minister wrapped up his two-day visit, during which he also met India's president Droupadi Murmu. The bilateral talks between the two prime ministers covered the full range of India-Nepal relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to a joint press statement.

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Shah's visit came amid growing economic engagement between the neighbours, with bilateral goods trade reaching $9.38 billion in FY26, up 8.24% over FY25. India accounts for more than 60% of Nepal’s external goods trade and remains its largest trading partner and export destination.

The discussions in New Delhi resulted in several announcements spanning cross-border infrastructure, hydropower, petroleum supplies, education and innovation, as the two countries seek to translate their longstanding political and cultural ties into deeper economic integration.

The development cooperation package is aimed at supporting Nepal’s reconstruction efforts following the devastating floods in August, strengthening its long-term development and improving its capacity to deal with future disasters.

"India has always been a partner in the development journey of a strong and prosperous Nepal," Modi said in the statement, adding that the two countries had taken several important decisions to take their relationship to new heights.

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Trade and connectivity Connectivity emerged as a key area of cooperation. The two leaders inaugurated the Dharchula road bridge between Uttarakhand and Nepal and laid the foundation stone for an integrated check post at Banbasa. Work on the Dodhara-Chandani integrated check post in Nepal will also be expedited.

The two countries will accelerate road, rail and border connectivity projects linking Nepal with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other Indian states. India will also provide Nepal access to Kandla and Paradip ports to facilitate its transit trade.

The announcements come against the backdrop of expanding bilateral commerce. India's imports from Nepal rose 50% to $1.94 billion in FY26. During April-September of FY27, India's exports to Nepal stood at $4.37 billion, up 19.46% from $3.66 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

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Energy partnership Energy cooperation is another major pillar of the partnership. Modi laid the foundation stone for the Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project in Nepal and reiterated India's commitment to completing the Arun-3 project on schedule. Nepal's hydropower potential and India's large energy market offer scope for expanding electricity trade and generating export revenues for Kathmandu.

With trade, energy exports and cross-border connectivity becoming increasingly important to the bilateral relationship, the announcements made during Shah's visit signal an effort to move the partnership towards a more project-driven phase.

“India should prioritise deeper economic integration with Nepal through a more efficient trade treaty, removal of non-tariff barriers, improved transit and border connectivity, expanded hydropower cooperation and petroleum infrastructure. Moreover, strengthening Indian investment, digital customs, manufacturing linkages and resilient supply chains will enhance bilateral trade, regional connectivity and India’s strategic interests in its neighbourhood,” said Ram Singh, professor & head, Indian Institute of Foreign TYrade (IIFT), New Delhi.

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The two sides also stepped up cooperation in the petroleum sector. Modi inaugurated Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline and laid the foundation stone for a petroleum terminal at Jhapa. India, which has remained a major supplier of petroleum products, fuel, fertilizers and other essential commodities to Nepal, maintained supplies despite significant challenges in oil procurement this year, he said.

People-to-people ties Beyond infrastructure and energy, the partnership is also looking to create opportunities in education, technology and entrepreneurship. India will support the establishment of a start-up incubator, an innovation hub and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal. Scholarships for Nepali students in law and technology will also be expanded.

The two countries will collaborate on developing an agro-industrial park to promote food processing and value addition. Cooperation will also extend to sports infrastructure and training, particularly cricket, while Nepal is expected to send a large delegation to the next WAVES Summit to strengthen collaboration between young creators in the two countries.

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Modi and Shah jointly flagged off a new train service, the Saryu-Kamala Express, to improve connectivity between India's Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur, strengthening religious tourism and people-to-people ties. The two countries will further work towards improving connectivity between Buddhist and religious sites, including Lumbini and Bodh Gaya.

The leaders also released a Joint Vision Document outlining their shared ambition of a developed India and a prosperous Nepal.

India is Nepal's largest source of foreign investment, with an estimated $800 million invested across around 150 ventures in sectors including banking, insurance, telecommunications, power, education and tourism.

Shah's visit builds on longstanding historical, cultural and civilisational links between the two countries, alongside cooperation in trade, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity. Newer areas of engagement include start-ups, technology, innovation and sports.

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For New Delhi, the visit reinforces its Neighbourhood First policy and the importance it attaches to relations with Kathmandu. For Nepal, it offers an opportunity to attract investment, improve access to regional markets and accelerate infrastructure development.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.