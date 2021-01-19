India announces supply of Covid vaccines to 6 countries under grant assistance

India started its massive vaccination campaign on Saturday aiming to inoculate 3 crore health and other frontline workers to start with. With the highest number of coronavirus infections after the US, India plans to vaccinate around 30 crore people with two doses in the first six to eight months of this year. Frontline workers will be followed by about 27 crore people older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions. So far, Indian drug regulators have given the go-ahead to the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed and Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin for domestic inoculation. A second lot of vaccines including Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik V, Biological E’s protein subunit shots, and Gennova Biopharmaceutical’s mRNA jabs, are likely to be ready between March and August. Besides these, the Pune-based Serum Institute is also likely to make doses of a vaccine developed by US-based Novax company.

