India announces visa-on-arrival for travellers from THESE 3 countries. Facility available at 6 airports. Check details

The Indian government on Monday announced visa-on-arrival for citizens of Japan, South Korea, and the UAE, for tourism, business, conferences, and medical purposes.

The facility is currently available at six airports: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Only Japan, South Korea, and UAE nationals who had obtained an e-Visa, or a regular paper visa for India earlier, are eligible to receive the on-arrival visas. The visa will be valid for 60 days, and travellers will be able to visit India for up to two times during that period, the Indian visa portal informed.

Points to note about this visa While there are some specific rules for UAE nationals, certain regulations remain the same for all:

1.This facility is not available to any person if he/she or either of his/her parents or grandparents (paternal or maternal) was born in Pakistan, or, is a permanent resident of Pakistan. Such individuals can visit India only on appropriate visa obtaining from concerned Indian Mission/Post.

2.The Visa-on-Arrival facility is not available to holders of Diplomatic/Official passports.

3.Visa-on-Arrival is non-extendable and non-convertible.

4.Japanese, South Korean and UAE nationals are required to fill out an application form (Annexure I) to avail the visa-on-arrival.

5. According to the instructions mentioned on the portal, the Indian government has advised the travellers to download the form, print it, fill it and present the same to the 'Visa Officer' at visa counter on arrival. They can also fill out the form on arrival.

6.The format of physical form will also be available from the airlines on board the flight. The Japanese, South Korean and UAE nationals would be required to carry duly filled 'VoA Application Form' along with duly filled disembarkation card.

UAE travellers to note Visa-on-Arrival Scheme is applicable for such UAE nationals who had earlier obtained e-Visa or regular/paper visa for India.

1.UAE nationals who are coming to India for the first time are advised to apply for e-Visa or regular/paper visa.

2.Pakistan Origin UAE nationals will not be eligible for Visa-on-Arrival Scheme.