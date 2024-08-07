India announces visa-on-arrival for travellers from THESE 3 countries. Facility available at 6 airports. Check details

The visa-on-arrival scheme announced by Indian government for THESE three countries. Read to know more.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published7 Aug 2024, 01:47 PM IST
India announces visa-on-arrival for travellers from only THESE three countries. Check details
India announces visa-on-arrival for travellers from only THESE three countries. Check details(Reuters)

The Indian government on Monday announced visa-on-arrival for citizens of Japan, South Korea, and the UAE, for tourism, business, conferences, and medical purposes.

Also Read | UK visa: Relief for Indians as Labour govt overturns Sunak’s migration policy

The facility is currently available at six airports: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Only Japan, South Korea, and UAE nationals who had obtained an e-Visa, or a regular paper visa for India earlier, are eligible to receive the on-arrival visas. The visa will be valid for 60 days, and travellers will be able to visit India for up to two times during that period, the Indian visa portal informed.

Points to note about this visa

While there are some specific rules for UAE nationals, certain regulations remain the same for all:

Also Read | British govt asks Elon Musk to act responsibly after his X posts on UK protests

1.This facility is not available to any person if he/she or either of his/her parents or grandparents (paternal or maternal) was born in Pakistan, or, is a permanent resident of Pakistan. Such individuals can visit India only on appropriate visa obtaining from concerned Indian Mission/Post.

2.The Visa-on-Arrival facility is not available to holders of Diplomatic/Official passports.

Also Read | Shockwaves from Japan had a message for investors in India

3.Visa-on-Arrival is non-extendable and non-convertible.

4.Japanese, South Korean and UAE nationals are required to fill out an application form (Annexure I) to avail the visa-on-arrival.

5. According to the instructions mentioned on the portal, the Indian government has advised the travellers to download the form, print it, fill it and present the same to the 'Visa Officer' at visa counter on arrival. They can also fill out the form on arrival.

Also Read | Applying for UAE Green Visa? Here’s all you need to know

6.The format of physical form will also be available from the airlines on board the flight. The Japanese, South Korean and UAE nationals would be required to carry duly filled 'VoA Application Form' along with duly filled disembarkation card.

UAE travellers to note

Visa-on-Arrival Scheme is applicable for such UAE nationals who had earlier obtained e-Visa or regular/paper visa for India.

1.UAE nationals who are coming to India for the first time are advised to apply for e-Visa or regular/paper visa.

2.Pakistan Origin UAE nationals will not be eligible for Visa-on-Arrival Scheme.

“All other terms & conditions applicable for grant of Visa-on-Arrival to Japanese and South Korean nationals will be applicable to UAE national also,” further added the visa portal.

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 01:47 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndia announces visa-on-arrival for travellers from THESE 3 countries. Facility available at 6 airports. Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.15
    02:38 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    21.95 (7.17%)

    Tata Steel

    153.10
    02:38 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.85 (1.9%)

    Tata Power

    429.75
    02:38 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-1.61%)

    Bharat Electronics

    299.50
    02:38 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.2 (4.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    653.95
    02:26 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    49.4 (8.17%)

    Oil India

    616.45
    02:29 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    45.15 (7.9%)

    Sterlite Technologies

    141.65
    02:28 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    9.65 (7.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.35
    02:29 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.15 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue