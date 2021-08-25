Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that India had anticipated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, only the timelines had changed.

"Everything that has happened was something that had been anticipated, only the timelines have changed. From the Indian perspective, we were anticipating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan," Rawat said while speaking at an Observer Research Foundation event on "The India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century".

"Timeline has surprised us because were anticipating this happening maybe a couple of months down the line. But it's pretty much the same - same Taliban that was there 20 years ago," he added.

"News reports and news from ex-pats who have come from there are all telling us the kind of activities that Taliban is into. All that has happened is that the partners have now changed. It's the same Taliban with different partners," Rawat said.

Rawat expressed New Delhi's concern over Afghanistan, and said that India was concerned about how terrorist activity from Afghanistan could overflow into India. “To that extent, our contingency planning had been going on and India is prepared for that," he said.

"As far as Afghanistan is concerned, we'll make sure that any activity likely to flow out of Afghanistan and find its way into India will be dealt with in the manner in which we're dealing with terrorism in our country," he said.

"I think, if any kind of support can be forthcoming from the coordination, in at least identifying the terrorists and getting some intelligence input to fight this global war on terrorism, I think that would be welcome," he added.

Taliban took control of Afghanistan on 15 August following the withdrawal of troops by the US. It was expected that Afghan forces would put up a fight against Taliban but they collapsed sooner than expected.

