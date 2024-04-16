India approves export of 10,000 tonnes of onion each to Sri Lanka, UAE
With this, India has approved as much as 99,160 tonnes of onions for export overriding a ban on shipments imposed last December.
NEW DELHI : India has allowed export of 10,000 tonnes of onion each to Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the National Cooperatives Exports Cooperative, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification late on Monday.
