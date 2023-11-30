India to procure 97 Tejas jets, 156 Prachand choppers in over ₹1 lakh-crore deal
Defence officials said on Thursday that 97 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft for the Indian Air Force were acquired at a cost of around ₹65,000 crore.
In a big boost to India's defence system, the Centre approved the procurement an additional batch of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and 156 Prachand helicopters on Thursday. “The move is aimed at boosting the overall combat capability of the armed forces," official sources were quoted by PTI as saying.