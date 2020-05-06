NEW DELHI: India’s services sector registered its lowest print in over 14 years in April as the lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic forced businesses to shut down and consumers to stay indoors, a private survey showed.

The services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for India declined to 5.4 in April, an extreme decline from 49.3 in March, recording the sharpest deterioration in services output since data analytics firm IHS Markit started collecting the data in December 2005.

A figure of above 50 indicates expansion, while a sub-50 print signals contraction.

The data indicated that the slow down in the services sector was steeper than in the manufacturing sector. Data released last week showed manufacturing PMI dropped to a record low of 27.4 in April from 51.8 in March.

“The extreme slide in the headline index, which fell by over 40 points, shows us that the strict lockdown measures have led to the sector essentially grinding to a complete standstill. Historical comparisons with GDP data suggest that India's economy contracted at an annual rate of 15% in April," said Joe Hayes, an economist at IHS Markit.

It is clear that the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has so far been deep and far-reaching in India, but the hope is that the economy has endured the worst and things will begin to improve as lockdown measures are gradually lifted, Hayes said.

India has extended its countrywide lockdown by another two weeks until 17 May, taking the total period of the curbs to eight weeks. Lockdown restrictions for restarting economic activities have been relaxed, especially for green and orange zones which either don’t have any or low incidences of coronavirus cases.

However, with continued disruption in economic activity, many economists are now projecting India’s gross domestic product to contract in FY21.





