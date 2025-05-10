Indian Armed Forces ‘vigiliant’ after Pakistan targets Shambhu temple, residential areas in Jammu

Indian armed forces are ‘vigilant’ after Pakistan targetted residential areas, Shambhu temple in Jammu today, the Ministry of Defence said, confirming multiple armed drones were sent through the night and India is committed to “defending the sovereignty of the nation”.

“Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu. Multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites. The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation,” the Ministry of Defence said.

This comes after artillery exchange on Thursday between both and India “neutralising” Pakistan's Air Defence System in Lahore as Pakistan attacked in Poonch after Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visits localities hit J&K CM Omar visited residential localities struck by explosions triggered by Pakistani drones or shells, leading to damages to a house and numerous parked vehicles, officials said, PTI reported. They added four persons, namely Neeraj Gupta, his daughter Hitakshi Gupta, Vineet and Rajinder Kumar were injured in Rehari.

“Visited Rehari and Roopnagar in Jammu today to see the damage caused by the recent shelling. The pain and disruption faced by the residents is deeply concerning. We stand with every affected family and will ensure all necessary support is provided without delay," Omar in a post on X.

Blast-like sounds were heard as sirens rang out in the city amid a fresh wave of drone attacks and intense artillery, including mortal shelling by Pakistan.

CM Omar condoled the death of Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa who was hit by Pakistan shelling.