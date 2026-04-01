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India Army kills terrorist in Kashmir's Ganderbal, operation underway

One terrorist was killed during a cordon-and-search operation in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army launched the operation on Tuesday night, responding to intermittent firing and successfully eliminating the terrorist.

Livemint
Updated1 Apr 2026, 08:45 AM IST
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One terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir operation by security forces
One terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir operation by security forces(PTI)
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One terrorist was killed by security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the Arhama area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday, officials said.

Indian Army informed that the operation was launched on Tuesday night, following which intermittent firing was reported, prompting security forces to tactically reorganise the cordon. The Army said troops responded effectively with a calibrated approach, leading to the elimination of one terrorist.

"During the night of 31 March 2026, the cordon was tactically reorganised amidst the intermittent firing underway. Own troops effectively retaliated with a calibrated response, resulting in one terrorist being eliminated. Operation is in progress," Indian Army said in a statement.

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Further details are awaited.

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