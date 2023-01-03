$300 million loan to improve connectivity in Assam

The roads to be upgraded under the project, including six road sections in the state’s western, central and southern regions, are connected to SASEC corridors linking India with Bhutan and Bangladesh, and are expected to boost cross-border trade and transport. The project will complement the multimodal logistics park being built in Jogighopa and a another proposed in Silchar to serve road, rail, inland waterway, and air transport facilities.