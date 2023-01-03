The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a loan agreement of $1.22 billion to improve the connectivity of key economic areas in several states in India.
The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a loan agreement of $1.22 billion to improve the connectivity of key economic areas in several states in India.
The official statement from the finance ministry said that agreements would cover projects for improving the power sector and highways in the northeastern states of Tripura and Assam, metro rail connectivity in the southern city of Chennai, and improvement of key economic areas in the western state of Maharashtra.
The official statement from the finance ministry said that agreements would cover projects for improving the power sector and highways in the northeastern states of Tripura and Assam, metro rail connectivity in the southern city of Chennai, and improvement of key economic areas in the western state of Maharashtra.
Here's a detailed look into the various development projects
Here's a detailed look into the various development projects
$350 million loan to improve in Maharashtra
At least 319 kilometers (km) of state highways and 149 km of district roads will be upgraded incorporating climate and disaster-resilient features to strengthen the state’s core road network in the 10 districts.
$350 million loan to improve in Maharashtra
At least 319 kilometers (km) of state highways and 149 km of district roads will be upgraded incorporating climate and disaster-resilient features to strengthen the state’s core road network in the 10 districts.
The project will promote gender equality and social inclusion in highway programs, schools, health, and social services and set up integrated service centers to provide basic sanitation, education, and other services, a statement from the ministry of finance read.
The project will promote gender equality and social inclusion in highway programs, schools, health, and social services and set up integrated service centers to provide basic sanitation, education, and other services, a statement from the ministry of finance read.
$300 million loan to improve connectivity in Assam
The roads to be upgraded under the project, including six road sections in the state’s western, central and southern regions, are connected to SASEC corridors linking India with Bhutan and Bangladesh, and are expected to boost cross-border trade and transport. The project will complement the multimodal logistics park being built in Jogighopa and a another proposed in Silchar to serve road, rail, inland waterway, and air transport facilities.
$300 million loan to improve connectivity in Assam
The roads to be upgraded under the project, including six road sections in the state’s western, central and southern regions, are connected to SASEC corridors linking India with Bhutan and Bangladesh, and are expected to boost cross-border trade and transport. The project will complement the multimodal logistics park being built in Jogighopa and a another proposed in Silchar to serve road, rail, inland waterway, and air transport facilities.
$350 million loan to expand metro rail network in Chennai
The investment project supports the development of three new metro lines—3, 4, and 5.
$350 million loan to expand metro rail network in Chennai
The investment project supports the development of three new metro lines—3, 4, and 5.
For Line 3, the project will construct 10.1 kilometers (km) of the elevated section between Sholinganallur to State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu-2, including 9 metro stations and system components.
For Line 3, the project will construct 10.1 kilometers (km) of the elevated section between Sholinganallur to State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu-2, including 9 metro stations and system components.
For line 4, the project will help construct 10 km of the underground section between Lighthouse and Meenakshi College including 9 stations.
For line 4, the project will help construct 10 km of the underground section between Lighthouse and Meenakshi College including 9 stations.
For Line 5 it will finance 31 km of system components, such as electrical, mechanical, power, and telecommunication infrastructure, between Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus to Okkiyam Thoraipakkam. The stations will incorporate disaster- and climate-resilient features and will be responsive to the needs of the elderly, women, children, differently abled, and transgender people.
For Line 5 it will finance 31 km of system components, such as electrical, mechanical, power, and telecommunication infrastructure, between Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus to Okkiyam Thoraipakkam. The stations will incorporate disaster- and climate-resilient features and will be responsive to the needs of the elderly, women, children, differently abled, and transgender people.
$220 million loan to strengthen power sector in Tripura
The Project will fund the replacement of Rokhia power plant with a highly efficient combined cycle gas turbine that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through fuel saving, modernize the state’s power distribution network and build institutional capacity.
$220 million loan to strengthen power sector in Tripura
The Project will fund the replacement of Rokhia power plant with a highly efficient combined cycle gas turbine that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through fuel saving, modernize the state’s power distribution network and build institutional capacity.
It will also promote gender equality through pilot testing of gender and socially inclusive workplace practices. The project will support at least 15 selected women self-help groups (SHGs) under Tripura rural livelihood mission targeting socio-economic empowerment of the rural poor and women of the state that will include farming and non-farming sector.
It will also promote gender equality through pilot testing of gender and socially inclusive workplace practices. The project will support at least 15 selected women self-help groups (SHGs) under Tripura rural livelihood mission targeting socio-economic empowerment of the rural poor and women of the state that will include farming and non-farming sector.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.