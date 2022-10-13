India asks Canada to stop 6th November Khalistan Referendum

India has asked Canada to stop the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" by the proscribed terrorist organization “Sikh for Justice (SFJ)" on 6 November in Ontario. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world. The Indian government told Justin Trudeau government to ensure that no Canadian property is used to spew hatred or call for violence against Indian people.

