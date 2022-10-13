India asks Canada to stop 6th November Khalistan Referendum

India has asked Canada to stop the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" by the proscribed terrorist organization “Sikh for Justice (SFJ)" on 6 November in Ontario. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world. The Indian government told Justin Trudeau government to ensure that no Canadian property is used to spew hatred or call for violence against Indian people.
India has asked Canada to stop the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" by the proscribed terrorist organization “Sikh for Justice (SFJ)" on 6 November in Ontario. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world. The Indian government told Justin Trudeau government to ensure that no Canadian property is used to spew hatred or call for violence against Indian people.
In recent weeks, anti-India activities in Canada have been on the rise. As a result, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged issues related to Khalistani separatist forces operating out of Canada to Ottawa.
In recent weeks, anti-India activities in Canada have been on the rise. As a result, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged issues related to Khalistani separatist forces operating out of Canada to Ottawa.
"From time to time, we have engaged the Canadian government, I have myself engaged with my counterpart on this (Khalistani) issue. And we have flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and, and bigotry," Jaishankar said in a statement this week.
"From time to time, we have engaged the Canadian government, I have myself engaged with my counterpart on this (Khalistani) issue. And we have flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and, and bigotry," Jaishankar said in a statement this week.
On Tuesday, the High Commission in Ottawa served a demarche’ on the Executive Director of Global Affairs Canada in Ontario stating that the November 6 referendum would be the second unlawful exercise after the proscribed SJF had organized another such exercise on September 18 at Brampton, Ontario.
On Tuesday, the High Commission in Ottawa served a demarche’ on the Executive Director of Global Affairs Canada in Ontario stating that the November 6 referendum would be the second unlawful exercise after the proscribed SJF had organized another such exercise on September 18 at Brampton, Ontario.
India has asked the Trudeau government to ensure that Canadian territory is not used for activities that promote terror, and violence against the people of India and undermine its national security.
India has asked the Trudeau government to ensure that Canadian territory is not used for activities that promote terror, and violence against the people of India and undermine its national security.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, it is expected that the Canadian government will resort to a plea that it cannot stop the free airing of views as part of liberal speech, but the Indian High Commission told its counterparts that the organizers of the referendum were polarizing Indian community and radicalizing Sikh students.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, it is expected that the Canadian government will resort to a plea that it cannot stop the free airing of views as part of liberal speech, but the Indian High Commission told its counterparts that the organizers of the referendum were polarizing Indian community and radicalizing Sikh students.
The Indian High Commission pointed out that the outreach of organizers to enlist Indian students was a matter of grave concern as the move will politicize Indian students by dividing them into religious lines apart from taking politics to campuses.
The Indian High Commission pointed out that the outreach of organizers to enlist Indian students was a matter of grave concern as the move will politicize Indian students by dividing them into religious lines apart from taking politics to campuses.
India has often asked Canada and the US to take action against SFJ’s terrorist leader G S Pannu, but the two countries inexplicably have looked the other way.
India has often asked Canada and the US to take action against SFJ’s terrorist leader G S Pannu, but the two countries inexplicably have looked the other way.