India asks Facebook CEO for 'country specific Community Guidelines'

The development comes soon after a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that put Facebook in the line of fire. The report alleged that the company’s policy chief Ankhi Das had asked moderators to refrain from taking down posts by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician, T. Raja Singh, even after they were found to be dangerous and designated as hate speech. Das told the company that it would hurt its interests in India if the posts were taken down.