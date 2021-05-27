NEW DELHI: India has asked its missions abroad to source Amphotericin-b, a drug used to treat patients with mucormycosis, or black fungus infection, increasingly being found in patients who have recovered from covid-19.

A person familiar with the developments said Indian missions were previously asked to source oxygen concentrators, liquid medical oxygen, and oxygen producing plants for the country which has been battling a fierce second wave of covid-19 infections. Indian embassies were also asked to source remdesivir and tocilizumab - used to treat critically ill patients of covid-19. Subsequently, the list was expanded to include ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machines which help relieve stress on lungs, the person said.

Now Indian embassies abroad have been asked to source Amphotericin-b “and we are also seeing if there are equivalent medicines which if we could see there is a combination" that they could be used in, the person said.

The number of cases of mucormycosis have risen in the country in patients who are seen to have recovered from covid-19 infection. According to Indian health officials, high doses of immuno-suppressants administered to covid-19 patients makes some of them susceptible to black fungus infections which could cause death.

On a question on whether India will resume exports of vaccines especially to countries in its immediate neighbourhood like Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, the person cited above said that given the requirements in India that was suffering a second wave of the pandemic, doses of vaccines manufactured locally would be repurposed for domestic use. The comment comes against the back drop of governments of neighbouring countries seeking second doses of vaccines from India. India had in January and February despatched doses of vaccines to its neighbours as grants and on a commercial basis.

To a question on how many doses of AstraZeneca vaccines would India be getting from the US, the person said, “The US has indicated that they will have 60 million of AstraZeneca and 20 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines...lets see how much of these will come to us. Our focus has been to get the raw materials and components that help us to produce (vaccines) here. But in the interim if some vaccines can be brought here and enhance our availability (it will be) good.".

The US had given a deadline of 4 July to announce the start of exports and to which countries the vaccines would be sent to, the person added. The US exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to start only after the Food and Drug Administration gives its go-ahead.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar who is in the US is set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials of the Biden administration to press the case for increased export of raw materials to manufacture vaccines in India. Jaishankar would also meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the issue of waiver of patents for covid-19 related vaccines at the World Trade Organization.

India and South Africa had pitched for the waiver, with the US backing it, but some countries have been opposed to it. India’s view is that the waiver of patents would help large scale manufacture of vaccines which would help the countries vaccinate their people faster.

The person cited above, however, pointed out that the US visit has a wider ambit and was not just focussed on vaccines alone.

“For any degree of scaling up (production) of vaccines in India you require supply chains to work. Some of the (Indian) companies have bought (raw materials) for some time so they may not require it immediately but there is no doubt there is a requirement of these companies to source components as well as supplies from across the world particularly from the US," the person said.

On discussions with US manufacturer Pfizer to get their vaccines to India, the person said indemnity from adverse reactions of the vaccine has been an issue that is on the talks table, the person said adding that the US company was also seeking emergency use authorisation for its covid-19 vaccines in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.