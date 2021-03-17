India asks Nepal to remove encroachment from 'no man's land' in Uttarakhand

India has asked Nepal to remove encroachment from the 'no man's land' on the border between the two countries in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, an official said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CHAMPAWAT (UTTARAKHAND) : India has asked Nepal to remove encroachment from the 'no man's land' on the border between the two countries in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, an official said here on Wednesday.

India has asked Nepal to remove encroachment from the 'no man's land' on the border between the two countries in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, an official said here on Wednesday.

"We had a conversation with Nepal administration and we have strictly asked them to remove the encroachment. The administration has also assured that encroachment will be removed within one to two days," he added.

Nepal had reopened its border with India on January 29 this year after keeping it closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}