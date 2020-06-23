India asks Pakistan High Commission to reduce staff strength by 50%

NEW DELHI: India has asked Pakistan to reduce its staff strength by half in its mission in New Delhi and conveyed its intention to decrease the number of diplomats in its mission in Islamabad on a reciprocal basis, a move that shows fraying of ties.

“The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism," an Indian foreign ministry statement said Tuesday.

“Therefore, the government of India has taken the decision to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%. It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion. This decision, which is to be implemented in seven days, was conveyed to the Pakistani Charge d’Affaires," who was summoned to the Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi, the statement said.

The last time the two countries had cut staff strength in their diplomatic missions by 50% was in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on the Indian parliament on 13 December, 2001. India had also cut off air, rail and bus links between the two countries and amassed troops on the border with Pakistan. Ties were restored to normalcy in 2003-04.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Indian foreign ministry said the Pakistan Charge d’ Affaires in New Delhi, Syed Haider Shah, was told that India had repeatedly expressed concerns over the activities of officials of the Pakistan High Commission.

“They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organisations. The activities of the two officials caught red-handed and expelled on 31 May was one example in that regard," the Indian statement said.

“While their officials indulged in actions that are not in conformity with their privileged status in the High Commission, Pakistan has in parallel engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions," it said.

“The recent abduction at gunpoint of two Indian officials and their severe ill treatment underlines the extent to which Pakistan has gone in that direction. These officials who have returned to India on 22 June have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies," the Indian statement said.

Ties between India and Pakistan have plummeted in recent years over incidents of terrorism in India, particularly the 14 February Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed. Ties deteriorated more after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution last year, removing special status for Kashmir and integrating the valley with the rest of the country.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated