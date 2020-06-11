India asks UK not to consider asylum to Vijay Mallya

NEW DELHI : India has requested the UK government not to consider Indian businessman Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, the Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday, given that Mallya had no grounds to allege persecution in India.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters that India had been in touch with the UK for Mallya’s early extradition.

“We have requested the UK not to consider his asylum as requested by him because there appears to be no ground for his persecution in India," he said.

Mallya, who owes about ₹9,000 crore to Indian banks and has been charged with criminal conspiracy and fraud, was denied permission last month to appeal to the UK’s Supreme Court against an extradition order by the high court in London.

The British High Commission in New Delhi had however said in a statement last week that Mallya cannot be sent back to India unless a “further legal issue" was resolved. The High Commission did not clearly state what the “further legal issue" was but it was rumoured to be his application for asylum in the UK.

“Under United Kingdom law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved. The issue is confidential and we cannot go into any detail," the High Commission said in its statement last week.

According to the UK’s Extradition Act, an individual has to be extradited within 28 days of an order by a high court or Supreme Court. However, if the individual has made an asylum claim, which refers to an appeal to stay in the UK as a refugee, the extradition cannot be done unless the claim is settled.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report on Tuesday, Mallya had sought asylum on humanitarian grounds, particularly under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). This provision covers the prohibition of torture, the report said, adding that the meaning of torture had been expanded over time to include harsh medical conditions as well. Mallya’s defence team had also previously raised doubts about prison conditions in India.

Mallya’s asylum move is expected to buy him time, the CNBC-TV18 report said, adding that the UK Home Office generally takes about six months to come to a decision though the time taken could vary depending on the complexity of the case.





