India asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy; seeks response on user profiling

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has asked instant messaging platform WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes to its terms of service and privacy policy, people aware of the matter said.

In a letter to WhatsApp's global chief executive officer Will Cathcart, the Centre expressed its concern over the impact of the change in terms of service on Indian users and asked the Facebook-owned company to respond to some critical queries on its privacy and data policy within a week’s time.

“...the proposed changes raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens. Therefore, you are called upon to withdraw the proposed changes. Further, you are urged to reconsider your approach to respect the informational privacy, freedom of choice and data security of Indian citizens," the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has said in the letter.

The government has sought details of the services provided by WhatsApp in India, the exact categories of data it collects from Indian users, permission and consent required by different versions of the application, and whether the same is sought from users in other countries. Some of the other queries include whether WhatsApp conducts profiling of Indian users on the basis of their usage, the difference in privacy policy in India and other countries, and whether the application captures the information about other apps running on the mobile phone of the user.

Earlier this month, the messaging app updated its terms of service and informed users that information from interactions with businesses will henceforth be shared with Facebook and the businesses themselves. As per the new terms of service, WhatsApp may use the information to “operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support and market" its services and offerings to users. WhatsApp has reiterated that personal conversations do not figure in this.

The proposed changes in the policy had sparked privacy concerns, with users moving to other instant messaging applications such as Telegram and Signal.

Last week, following backlash from users, WhatsApp decided to delayenfor of its privacy terms by three months to 15 May.

“We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," the company said in a blog post.

The government further expressed its concern with the way in which Indian users have not been given the option to opt-out of this data sharing with other Facebook companies. This ‘all-or-nothing’ approach takes away any meaningful choice from Indian users, MeitY said in a letter.

