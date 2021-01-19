India asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy; seeks response on user profiling

The government has sought details of the services provided by WhatsApp in India, the exact categories of data it collects from Indian users, permission and consent required by different versions of the application, and whether the same is sought from users in other countries. Some of the other queries include whether WhatsApp conducts profiling of Indian users on the basis of their usage, the difference in privacy policy in India and other countries, and whether the application captures the information about other apps running on the mobile phone of the user.