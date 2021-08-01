As India on Sunday assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russia congratulated and said it is "truly impressed". While France said it is committed to working with India on strategic issues--maritime security and counter-terrorism.

India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev wrote, "Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism".

Congratulations on #India's taking over the #UNSC presidency! Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful & effective work. Wishing many happy returns & all the success! pic.twitter.com/1f8tDfbxel — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) August 1, 2021





"Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today's many ongoing crises," Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.

Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today’s many ongoing crises. pic.twitter.com/f91aWoBjUQ — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) August 1, 2021





This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021.

During the presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body, India said it will be focusing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counter-terrorism.

Tirumurti said India will be organizing signature events in three key areas -- maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

This is India's eighth tenure in the UNSC.

The first working day of India's presidency will be on Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, charged with ensuring international peace and security and approving any changes to the UN Charter.

