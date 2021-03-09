Lauding the Serum Institute of India, Gita Gopinath said it produces the most number of Covid-19 vaccines in the world in a regular year and has been manufacturing the vaccine jabs that are delivered to COVAX and then distributed to nations around the world
Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath, on Monday hailed India for playing a very important role during the coronavirus crisis by manufacturing and shipping vaccines to several countries.
India has been at the forefront in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and "really stands out" in terms of its vaccine policy, the IMF's Chief Economist said.
"I also want to mention that India really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy. If you look at where exactly is one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world - that will be India," Gopinath said.
Gopinath made the comments in her keynote address at the Inaugural Dr Hansa Mehta Lecture organised on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The lecture, named in the memory of the pioneering Indian reformer and educator, was organised virtually by India's Permanent Mission to the UN and The United Nations Academic Impact.
IMF's Chief Economist on SII
Lauding the Serum Institute of India (SII), Gopinath said it produces the most number of Covid-19 vaccines in the world in a regular year and has been manufacturing the vaccine jabs that are delivered to COVAX and then distributed to nations around the world.
"India has been at the forefront in fighting this pandemic," the IMF's Chief Economist said, noting that the country has been providing coronavirus vaccines through grants to several of its neighbouring nations, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, and through commercial arrangements as well.