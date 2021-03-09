Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath, on Monday hailed India for playing a very important role during the coronavirus crisis by manufacturing and shipping vaccines to several countries.

India has been at the forefront in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and "really stands out" in terms of its vaccine policy, the IMF's Chief Economist said.

"I also want to mention that India really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy. If you look at where exactly is one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world - that will be India," Gopinath said.

Gopinath made the comments in her keynote address at the Inaugural Dr Hansa Mehta Lecture organised on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The lecture, named in the memory of the pioneering Indian reformer and educator, was organised virtually by India's Permanent Mission to the UN and The United Nations Academic Impact.

IMF's Chief Economist on SII

Lauding the Serum Institute of India (SII), Gopinath said it produces the most number of Covid-19 vaccines in the world in a regular year and has been manufacturing the vaccine jabs that are delivered to COVAX and then distributed to nations around the world.

"India has been at the forefront in fighting this pandemic," the IMF's Chief Economist said, noting that the country has been providing coronavirus vaccines through grants to several of its neighbouring nations, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, and through commercial arrangements as well.

India has been playing a very important role in helping the world in the global health crisis through its vaccination policies, she said.

Gopinath was responding to a question on India, which is a Covid-19 vaccine hub of the world, and the role the country can play in contributing to global economic recovery, reported news agency PTI.

She also pointed out that India makes up about 7% of world GDP based on purchasing power parity terms.

"So when you're that large, what happens in India has implications for many other countries in the world, especially countries in the region," she added.

Noting that India was "hit very hard" by this pandemic, Gopinath said the country, which typically grows at over 6%, recorded a growth of negative 8% last year.

"So it was very hard hit but you do see the recovery coming back as the country has reopened, activities returning," she said.

IMF projects impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021

The IMF has projected an impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy in the world to register double-digit growth this year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

China is next with 8.1% growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9%) and France (5.5%).

"Now because of its size, when you have India growing, it increases the demand for goods from other parts of the world and that's a big positive," she said.

With the latest projections, India regains the tag of the fastest developing economies of the world.

