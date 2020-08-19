NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic which is expanding its tentacles at a ferocious pace in the country may amplify poverty and inequity in Indian households, the World Bank said in its latest India Development Update.

"Between FY11/12 and 2015, poverty declined from 21.6% to an estimated 13.4% at the international poverty line (2011 PPP $1.90 per person per day), continuing the earlier trend of rapid poverty reduction. However, preliminary analysis following the national COVID-19 lockdown suggests that these gains are eroding," the World Bank said on Wednesday.

"A recent telephonic survey across ten states in India found that poor households expected to lose around 60% of their average monthly income in April following the national lockdown."

Even before the pandemic and despite absolute poverty reduction over the past two decades, half of India’s population was vulnerable, with consumption levels precariously close to poverty line.

"A contraction in high-frequency consumption indicators, such as quarterly sales of two-wheeler vehicles, FMCG, and retail personal credit disbursements, also suggests increased vulnerabilities for poorer households. These households are likely to slip back into poverty due to income and job losses triggered by COVID-19," it added.

National Sample Survey Office data suggest that a 30-day period without work, because of the lockdown, can reduce household consumption expenditures for the poorest quintile by 10%.

"Impacts of the global covid-19 pandemic will also compound pre-existing concerns that the pace of poverty reduction had been disrupted by implementation challenges of indirect tax reforms, stress in the rural economy, and high youth urban unemployment rates. Social inequalities in poverty, well-being, and access to jobs, particularly for women and tribal communities, are expected to amplify differences in how the evolving economic crisis impacts different social groups," the report said.

About 90% of the Indian workforce is informal, without access to significant savings or workplace-based social protection benefits such as paid sick leave or social insurance. The latest Indian Periodic Labour Force Survey (2018-19) finds that only 47.2% of urban male workers and about 55% of urban female workers were regular wage/salaried employees. These proportions are much lower in case of rural workers.

"Even among workers in formal employment in the non-agricultural sector, about 70% did not have written job-contracts and about 52% were not eligible for any form of social security benefits. These workers are at risk of (temporarily, depending on the pace of recovery) falling into poverty due to wage and livelihood losses triggered by shrinking economic activity, government-imposed closures, and social-distancing protocols," the World Bank cautioned.

In India, seasonal inter-state migrants dominate low-paying, hazardous, and the informal jobs market, such as construction, in key sectors in urban areas. The Economic Survey had highlighted that the magnitude of inter-state labour migration in India was close to 9 million annually between 2011 and 2016.

"Following the loss of employment due to COVID-19 lockdowns, such migrant workers are at increased risk of falling into poverty. The lack of portability in social protection benefits across state boundaries exacerbates the risks faced by migrants. With unemployment increasing, and decline in earnings and remittances, inter-state migrant workers will need targeted support," the World Bank report said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via