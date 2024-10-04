Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the third Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on Friday, said the Indian economy was undergoing transformational change to sustain high growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister said that the conclave is being organised at a time when there is a war situation in two major regions of the world. Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and West Asia conflicts, Modi said that these regions are very important for the global economy, especially energy security.

"Amid this big global uncertainty, we are here discussing 'The Indian Era'. It shows that today the trust in India is of a different level." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While walking on the principle of reform, perform and transform, Modi said, “The government is continuously taking decisions and taking the country forward at a fast pace."

“When people's lives transform, they have faith that the country is walking on the right path," Modi said.

The prime minister added that he was confident that this discussion at the economic conclave would help accelerate India's development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is what PM Modi said at the conclave — Today, India's focus is on critical technologies like AI and semiconductors and we are investing a lot in it. Due to the semiconductor mission, 1.5 trillion is being invested here. Soon, India's 5 semiconductor plants will start exporting Made-in-India chips into the world.

— All the institutions have upgraded their forecasts related to India. All are saying that despite global uncertainty, India will grow at over a 7 per cent rate, but we are confident that we will perform even better than this.

— Amid global uncertainties, India is the fastest-growing major economy with the fifth-largest GDP in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— The Indian economy is undergoing transformational change to sustain high growth.

— India got ₹1.25 lakh crore investments under PLI schemes for local manufacturing.

— India is growth inclusive. As many as 250 million people have been pulled out of poverty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— India is clearly in the sweet spot.

— Jobs, skills, sustainable growth and continuing rapid expansion are the focus of Modi 3.0.

— India will continue structural reforms to become a developed nation. In less than 10 years, India has reached 39th position from 81st in the Global Innovation Index's ranking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}