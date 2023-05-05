Apple Inc. chief Tim Cook singled out India as pivotal for the iPhone maker. He added that how the world’s most populous country is on the cusp of becoming both a major market and production base.
Apple Inc. chief Tim Cook singled out India as pivotal for the iPhone maker. He added that how the world’s most populous country is on the cusp of becoming both a major market and production base.
Cook, who presided over the opening of Apple’s first two Indian retail outlets last month, joined his lieutenants in mentioning India roughly 20 times on an conference call after unveiling earnings, a report by Bloomberg stated. The tech giant's sales in India reached a new record of nearly $6 billion for the year ending in March which showed the growing significance of the Indian market for Apple, and highlighted its efforts to expand its presence and offerings in the region.
Cook, who presided over the opening of Apple’s first two Indian retail outlets last month, joined his lieutenants in mentioning India roughly 20 times on an conference call after unveiling earnings, a report by Bloomberg stated. The tech giant's sales in India reached a new record of nearly $6 billion for the year ending in March which showed the growing significance of the Indian market for Apple, and highlighted its efforts to expand its presence and offerings in the region.
While speaking to analyst on call, Cook said, “There are lot of people coming into the middle class and I really feel that India is at a tipping point." “And the dynamism in the market. The vibrancy is unbelievable," he added as quoted by Bloomberg.
While speaking to analyst on call, Cook said, “There are lot of people coming into the middle class and I really feel that India is at a tipping point." “And the dynamism in the market. The vibrancy is unbelievable," he added as quoted by Bloomberg.
Also Read: AI concerns need to be sorted…, Tim Cook on adding ChatGPT-like tools to Apple products
The company reported profit of $24 billion and revenue of $94.8 billion in the first quarter of this year.
Also Read: AI concerns need to be sorted…, Tim Cook on adding ChatGPT-like tools to Apple products
The company reported profit of $24 billion and revenue of $94.8 billion in the first quarter of this year.
“We are pleased to report an all-time record in services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in an earnings release. Apple's iPhone sales rose 1.5% to $51.33 billion. Mac sales fell more than 30% to $7.17 billion. Sales in wearables business, which includes devices like AirPods and the Apple Watch, declined less than 1% to $8.76 billion.
“We are pleased to report an all-time record in services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in an earnings release. Apple's iPhone sales rose 1.5% to $51.33 billion. Mac sales fell more than 30% to $7.17 billion. Sales in wearables business, which includes devices like AirPods and the Apple Watch, declined less than 1% to $8.76 billion.
Apple's biggest growth segment was its services business, which includes products like iCloud and Apple Pay, which grew 5.5% to $20.9 billion.
Apple's biggest growth segment was its services business, which includes products like iCloud and Apple Pay, which grew 5.5% to $20.9 billion.
As per Reuters report quoting Cook, the company set a fiscal second-quarter record for iPhone sales. “We were thrilled by our performance in emerging markets," Cook said.
As per Reuters report quoting Cook, the company set a fiscal second-quarter record for iPhone sales. “We were thrilled by our performance in emerging markets," Cook said.
"We set records for the iPhone installed base in every geographic segment, and we had very strong 'new to' (sales in) emerging markets, particularly in Brazil, India and Mexico," he added.
"We set records for the iPhone installed base in every geographic segment, and we had very strong 'new to' (sales in) emerging markets, particularly in Brazil, India and Mexico," he added.
Apple seeks to accelerate growth in a country of 1.4 billion where rising incomes are boosting consumer spending, at a time smartphone sales are plateauing elsewhere in the world. The company doesn’t break out India revenue in its earnings statements, but Bloomberg News has reported Apple posted almost $6 billion of sales there in the year through March.
Apple seeks to accelerate growth in a country of 1.4 billion where rising incomes are boosting consumer spending, at a time smartphone sales are plateauing elsewhere in the world. The company doesn’t break out India revenue in its earnings statements, but Bloomberg News has reported Apple posted almost $6 billion of sales there in the year through March.
It’s also keen to tap an immense labor pool. Apple is exploring ways to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate. Its longtime partners, who make most of the world’s iPhones from sprawling factories in China, have added assembly lines at a rapid pace over the past year.
It’s also keen to tap an immense labor pool. Apple is exploring ways to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate. Its longtime partners, who make most of the world’s iPhones from sprawling factories in China, have added assembly lines at a rapid pace over the past year.
(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters)
(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters)