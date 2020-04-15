NW DELHI: From allowing all agricultural and related activities including fisheries, plantation, animal husbandry from 20 April to introducing farm sector reforms, India is trying to sequester its rural population from the coronavirus pandemic’ fallout.

Given that this is a harvesting season for winter crops and mandis need to be open for the sale of crops, the Union home ministry order issued on Wednesday allowed “all agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional."

The order also reflected the Union government’ strategy of using the crisis to initiate reforms, a case in point being the reforming of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

APMC is an agricultural marketing board established by the state government to ensure transparency in pricing system and transactions taking place in market area. APMCs ensure that farmers are safeguarded from potential exploitation by large retailers and ensure that the spread between the price at the farm level to the retail price remains within reasonable levels. The first sale of agriculture produce can occur only at the APMC market yards (mandis).

APMCs ensure payment for agricultural produce sold by farmers on the same day; promote agricultural processing including activities for value addition in agricultural produce; and publicize data on arrivals and rates of agricultural produce brought into the market area for sale.

“Mandis operated by the APMC or as notified by the state/ UT government (eg. satellite mandis). Direct marketing operations by the state/UT government or by industry, directly from farmers/group of farmers, FPO’s co-operatives etc. states/ UTs may promote decentralized marketing and procurement at village level," the order said.

Reforming APMCs, which are under control of the states, has long been on Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda. It was part of the party’s 2014 manifesto, the first time the Narendra Modi government came to power.

Modi had earlier suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector, including modification of APMC laws, to facilitate sale of farm produce. Far from meeting their objective, APMCs have rather served the opposite purpose with neither the farmer getting the right price for their produce nor the consumer being charged right, much of the profit landing in the pockets of the middlemen or traders.

He had also suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis, for which model APMC laws should be reformed swiftly. Such steps will also help farmers sell products at their doorstep.

As both lives and livelihoods become the focus of tackling the pandemic in a coordinated effort by the Centre and states, Modi also suggested the idea of a lock-in wherein industrial, agricultural and construction workers may be housed within their work zones itself and continue with their work.

The Indian government is pulling out all the stops to expedite cash transfers into the rural economy by leveraging the direct benefit transfer (DBT) model amid the nationwide lockdown which has hit the rural poor and the migrant workforce the hardest.

The government had announced a series of cash transfers, including the first installment of ₹2,000 into the accounts of 86.9 million farmers in April under the PM Kisan scheme. It raised wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ₹202 per day from ₹182, and also effected a one-time transfer of ₹500 per month for the next three months to Jan Dhan accounts of 200 million women.

Given the exodus of millions of labourers from cities to villages, the situation in India’s hinterlands warrants all possible attention as farm gate prices have collapsed amid a cash crunch.

To make matters worse, the unemployment rate in rural India surged from 8.29% for the week ended 22 March to 20.29% on 29 March and 20.21% on 5 April, data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed.