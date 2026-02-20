India attends Trump’s Board of Peace Gaza event in Washington D.C. as ‘observer’

India attended the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza on Thursday (February 19), participating as an “observer” country.

According to the attendee list from the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, India was represented by Namgya Khampa, Chargé d’affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

India has not formally joined the Board of Peace, which Trump has established to oversee the redevelopment of the Gaza Strip.

India skipped Davos launch India had been absent from the January 22 Davos ceremony, where Trump officially unveiled the Board of Peace, aimed at promoting long-term stability in Gaza and potentially resolving other global conflicts.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the global leaders invited to join the Board, part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Board of Peace seen as UN rival The Board of Peace has been widely perceived as a rival to the United Nations. Trump has previously suggested that the Board “might” replace the UN, criticizing the organization for not living up to its potential.

Trump commits $10 Billion Trump convened the first meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington D.C., highlighting contributions of $7 billion from member nations toward a Gaza reconstruction fund. The fund aims to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms, a goal that remains uncertain amid ongoing tensions.

Trump emphasized that the United States will contribute $10 billion to the initiative, though he did not specify the funding source or whether congressional approval would be sought.

Advertisement

Key donors and membership Trump listed the contributing nations as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait. The board’s membership is mostly Middle Eastern, with a few countries outside the region participating, likely to gain favor with the US president.

Estimated costs for Gaza reconstruction, devastated after two years of war, could reach $70 billion.

Trump also highlighted FIFA’s $75 million contribution for soccer-related projects in Gaza and $2 billion from the United Nations for humanitarian aid.

Controversy over Board’s mandate The Board includes Israel but not Palestinian representatives, raising concerns that it could undermine the UN’s traditional role in global conflict resolution. Trump sought to reassure critics, saying: "We're going to strengthen the United Nations," even though the U.S. is behind on its contributions to the organization.

Advertisement

Norway was announced as a host for an upcoming event, though the country clarified it was not formally joining the board.

International Stabilization Force planned Trump outlined plans for an International Stabilization Force to maintain order in Gaza once deployed. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pledged up to 8,000 troops for the force, which aims to train 12,000 police officers and 20,000 troops. The initial deployment is planned for Israeli-controlled Rafah.

Hamas disarmament remains critical A central issue for the board is Hamas disarmament, a condition for the reconstruction process. Trump expressed hope that force would not be necessary: "Hamas has promised to disarm and it looks like they're going to be doing that, but we'll have to find out."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned: "Very soon, Hamas will face a dilemma — to disarm peacefully or be disarmed forcefully."

Advertisement