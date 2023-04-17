India drew 1.4 million medical tourists in past one year, says minister1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 03:07 PM IST
India has stressed on the need for consensus on future health emergency management and a global medical countermeasure coordination platform.
New Delhi: An estimated 1.4 million medical tourists visited India in the past one year, according to Union minister of state for tourism Shripad Naik, as the country positions itself as a global health destination. Speaking at the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa, Naik called for a collaborative and sustainable global health strategy.
