New Delhi: An estimated 1.4 million medical tourists visited India in the past one year, according to Union minister of state for tourism Shripad Naik, as the country positions itself as a global health destination. Speaking at the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa, Naik called for a collaborative and sustainable global health strategy.

Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union minister of state for health, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing India’s contributions to global health preparedness. India’s G20 priorities include reformed multilateralism to create an inclusive and equitable forum for addressing 21st century challenges.

Under the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future," Pawar highlighted the importance of collaboration in areas such as surveillance, community protection, and emergency coordination. She stressed the need for consensus on future health emergency management and a global medical countermeasure coordination platform.

“We cannot be sure of when the next health emergency may hit us. It may not wait for the conclusion of the International Health Regulations (IHR) reforms. There is a need for developing consensus on responding to future health emergency management, network of R&D and manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutics, besides the global medical countermeasure coordination platform," Pawar said.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, welcomed the Pandemic Fund’s first call for proposals focusing on surveillance, lab systems, and public health workforce strengthening. He urged G20 members to integrate health initiatives across multilateral forums like G7 and the World Bank, creating an agile global health architecture.

Troika members from Indonesia and Brazil praised India’s health priorities and underscored the necessity of reinforcing global health architecture and universal health coverage.