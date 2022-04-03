This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India, Aus set up committee to start negotiations for expanding interim pact into CECA
2 min read.03 Apr 2022PTI
The interim pact or India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan on April 2
After the signing of the interim trade agreement between India and Australia, a committee formed the two nations will start talks within two-and-a-half months for transforming the early pact into a full-fledged comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA), according to official documents.
According to the text of ECTA, both the countries have established a negotiation sub-committee which shall be composed of government representatives of both the sides.
"Within 75 days after the date of signature of this (ECTA) agreement, the negotiation sub-committee shall commence negotiations on amendments to this agreement, on a without prejudice basis, on areas including inter alia market access for goods and services, a complete product-specific rules schedule, a digital trade chapter, and a government procurement chapter, to transform this agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement," the text said.
Following those negotiations, the two countries "may make amendments to this agreement...to transform this agreement" into a CECA.
On customs procedure and trade facilitation, the text stated that both the sides would endeavour to apply its customs procedures and practices in a predictable, consistent, and transparent manner.
"Each Party shall adopt or maintain simplified customs procedures for the efficient release of goods in order to facilitate trade between the Parties," it added.
India and Australia on April 2 signed ECTA under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 6,000 broad sectors of India, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery.
