India, Australia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Both countries shared global common values like democracy, mutual respect, respect for international institutions and rules, Modi said adding that these were now being challenged – a possible allusion to China’s attempts to influence systems and institutions to play along with its interests and the US walking out of the World Health Organisation (WHO). In this context, building strong India-Australia ties were important to strengthen these values for the future, Modi said. Strong India-Australia partnership was also important for stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Modi said. Upgrading ties to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" was also significant against the backdrop of the challenges posed by the covd-19 pandemic, Modi said. A coordinated and collaborative approach was needed to pull the world out of the economic and social hardship that the pandemic had thrown it into, he said.