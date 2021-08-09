India, Australia eye early harvest agreement by end of this year: Tony Abbott

Australia has been looking for new trade allies in a bid to reduce its economic dependence on China, following a serious spat last year after Canberra supported Washington’s call for a probe into the origins of the covid-19 pandemic. The move riled China whose ties with Australia were already frayed after Canberra barred Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from pitching gear and technology for Australian 5G networks in 2018. China retaliated with bans on Australian beef and wine and high tariffs on barley.