India, Australia hold first 2+2 talks; focus on strategic ties, situation in Afghanistan

Premium Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar with their respective counterparts Peter Dutton and Marise Payne

2 min read . 03:22 PM IST

The talks come in the backdrop of an unsettling phase of geopolitical flux in the region when the global focus is on the situation in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban last month