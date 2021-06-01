India, Australia look forward to convening 2+2 dialogue at the earliest

“The participation of Australia in Exercise Malabar has been an important milestone in this enhanced partnership," the statement said referring to Australia joining the navies of India, the US and Japan in exercises for the first time last year. India, Australia, the US and Japan are members of the group known as the Quad who have come together on a common platform against the backdrop of the rise of a belligerent China. During a virtual summit between the prime ministers of India and Australia last year, ties were elevated to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" and the two countries signed a logistics support agreement.

