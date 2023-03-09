India, Australia mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, Modi hails cricket as common passion1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 01:18 PM IST
PM Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese are in Ahmedabad to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday commemorated 75 years of India and Australia’s diplomatic relations through cricket at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×