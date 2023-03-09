New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday commemorated 75 years of India and Australia’s diplomatic relations through cricket at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

PM Modi hailed cricket and said that the game is a “common passion" in India and Australia.

Replying to a tweet by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the prime minister tweeted: “Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!"

Upon arriving, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah.

Both the prime ministers also gave rest caps to Indian and Australian captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith respectively. This was followed by the both leaders taking a guard of honour in a golf cart before the huge crowd in the stadium.