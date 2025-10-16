India, Australia step up clean energy ties amid emission reduction push

New Delhi: Australia and India are deepening cooperation in renewable energy, especially in solar power, green hydrogen, and workforce training, as the two nations aim to expand the use of non-fossil energy sources to power their economies.

Advertisement

Under the India–Australia Renewable Energy Partnership signed in 2024, the two countries seek to build resilient and self-reliant clean-energy supply chains, aligning their industrial strategies with renewable power goals to drive investments and jobs in the sector.

"The India–Australia Renewable Energy Partnership provides more opportunities to unlock new supply chains to support our transitions and create new prosperity for our peoples," Australian minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen said in a statement.

While there are several areas of cooperation between Australia and India, Bowen emphasized that solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and hydrogen technologies are critical to future. Bowen is visiting India, and will meet minister of new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi, and power minister Manohar Lal, among others.

Advertisement

Also Read | Avaada Electro eyes full solar supply chain to cut imports

Solar collaboration Australia, a leader in rooftop solar panel use globally, is positioning itself as a key partner in India’s solar journey. With one in three Australian homes already equipped with solar panels and over 400,000 home batteries in use, he claimed that Australia is a pioneer in solar innovation.

"The renewable energy partnership with India provides a great opportunity for Australia to share our solar expertise with India," said Bowen.

In 2024, India launched the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, under which 10 million households would be incentivised to install solar panels to reduce carbon emissions. According to the government, one million households were solar-powered as of 10 March this year.

India is targetting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power by 2030, of which solar power would account for 280 GW.

Advertisement

The minister also stressed that Australia and India are joining forces to unlock the potential of green hydrogen, viewed as a crucial element in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries such as iron, steel, and aluminum.

"Our country possesses a range of renewable hydrogen capabilities. Capabilities that can support India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission," Bowen added. India aims to establish itself as a global hub, producing 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen each year by 2030.

The Australian government is heavily investing in hydrogen through programs like Hydrogen Headstart, supporting projects such as a 50 MW electrolyser at Orica’s facility in Newcastle near Sydney, expected to produce 4,700 tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

Workforce training Workforce development is emerging as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation. The Australia–India Rooftop Solar Training Academy, set to launch soon at Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Gandhinagar, will train Indian youth in solar installation and maintenance using Australian curriculum and expertise.

Advertisement

"I understand that renovations of the PDEU campus are nearing completion, with the Academy expected to be up and running within the next month, providing a skilled workforce for India's growing rooftop solar market and supporting your goal of installing solar on 10 million households,"he added.

On the global stage, Australia reaffirmed its commitment to climate leadership by bidding to host COP31 (Conference of Parties) in partnership with Pacific nations — a first-of-its-kind model. The official noted the importance of shared leadership with India, which is aspiring to host COP33, in building momentum for global climate action. The COP is the annual climate summit organised under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Australia sees this as an opportunity to bring the Pacific’s voice to the forefront and to build on landmark initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance launched by India before COP21,” Bowen said.

Advertisement