India, Australia to boost crucial area ties

Australia has some of the largest reserves of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and vanadium, crucial to the manufacture of mobile phones, electric cars, solar panels and other hi-tech applications. India is increasingly turning to Australia and other sources to cut its dependence on China, which dominates about 80% of global critical minerals production. India, Australia, and Japan also have a working group on creating resilient supply chains that focuses on critical minerals.

