India, Australia to collaborate in lithium and cobalt identification projects

Based on a commissioned study and selection criteria, select source countries have been shortlisted for exploring possibilities of mineral asset acquisition abroad. So far, engagements are underway with select source countries such as Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile etc. which are endowed with the cited critical and strategic minerals specifically Lithium and Cobalt in hard rock formations as in Australia and Lithium as brine in the huge tract of SALARs as in Latin American countries. The interface has been the respective Embassies and Missions of India in those countries for sharing of information with respect to prospective mineral acreages primarily with state owned organisations for taking up due diligence and investment decisions.