India automobile exports rose 35.9% in FY22: Government
The Centre has taken multiple measures to promote India’s exports. Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) has been extended up to 31 March 2023 and Interest Equalization Scheme on pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit has also been extended up to 31 March 2024
New Delhi: India exported 56,17,246 units of automobiles in financial year 2021-22, an increase of 35.9% from 41,34,047 sold overseas in FY21, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×