Why airlines are cutting capacity across India's busiest airports and routes

India's aviation boom is losing altitude.
Capacity across several of the country's busiest airports and air routes weakened between April and June as airlines flew fewer planes amid rising costs and operational disruptions linked to the war in West Asia, weighing on a market that had enjoyed years of strong post-pandemic growth.
The slowdown is visible not just in passenger traffic but also in airline schedules, signalling a broader industry recalibration as carriers grapple with higher fuel costs, airspace restrictions, grounded aircraft and geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts say the cuts reflect supply-side pressures more than a collapse in demand.
For consumers, the capacity cuts are translating into higher airfares across both domestic and international routes. Analysts said airlines have been able to pass on a part of the higher operating costs through fuel surcharges and fare increases, even as passenger demand remains relatively stable.