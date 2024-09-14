India awaits nod for fresh batch of cheetahs from Kenya as project nears two year mark

20 cheetahs have been brought to Kuno National Park since the introduction of Project Cheetah.  Discussions for further translocations from Kenya and South Africa are ongoing, with a breeding center planned in Gujarat.

Livemint
Published14 Sep 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Second batch of 12 cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno this month. (ANI)
Second batch of 12 cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno this month. (ANI)

Project Cheetah will complete two years next week amid efforts to translocate a fresh batch of animals from Kenya. Indian authorities have already finalised their part of the MoU process and now await a green signal from officials in the other country. Discussions are also underway with South Africa for the possible translocation of 12 to 16 surplus cheetahs.

Cheetah Project Steering Committee adviser SP Yadav told PTI that animals for the breeding centre currently being built in the Bunni grasslands of Gujarat will also be brought from Kenya. No official timeline has been given for the upcoming relocations. However Yadav indicated that “winter is the ideal time to bring them”.

“The Memorandum of Understanding process is in progress. India has finalised its part, and the Kenyan government needs to approve it. After that, both governments will sign the MoU,” said Yadav, who is also the director general of the International Big Cat Alliance.

Also Read | Cheetah Gamini, her 5 cubs enjoy monsoon showers at Kuno National Park | Watch

20 cheetahs have been brought to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh since the project was introduced — the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the big cats. Seventeen cubs have also been born in India over the past two years. However eight adult cheetahs (three females and five males) and five cubs have also died during this time. There are currently 24 cheetahs living within enclosures in Kuno.

"Discussions are ongoing with South Africa. It has already identified 12 to 16 surplus cheetahs. They must either give them to another country or euthanise them. That is the current situation," Yadav added.

 

Also Read | 5-month-old Cheetah cub dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno Park

The 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' talks about bringing around 12-14 cheetahs each year from South Africa, Namibia and other African countries for five years to establish a founder stock. The grand initiative completes two years on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia awaits nod for fresh batch of cheetahs from Kenya as project nears two year mark

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.00790.00
      Chennai
      73,100.00880.00
      Delhi
      75,310.002,420.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.001,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue