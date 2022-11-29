India, Azerbaijan hold 5th round of foreign office consultations1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 04:02 PM IST
India and Azerbaijan reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, trade, and economic matters
New Delhi: India and Azerbaijan held the fifth round of foreign office consultations in New Delhi on November 28 and reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, trade, and economic matters, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.