New Delhi: India and Azerbaijan held the fifth round of foreign office consultations in New Delhi on November 28 and reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, trade, and economic matters, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

“Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West). Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov, led Azerbaijan’s delegation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The 4th Foreign Office Consultations were held in Baku on 28 July 2016.

According to the MEA’s press release, “the two sides reviewed India-Azerbaijan bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, trade & economic, consular, culture, and education matters. Views were also exchanged on regional issues and cooperation in the UN and other multilateral bodies."

This year India and Azerbaijan mark 30th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations. India was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan in 1991.

The two countries have successfully diversified cooperation in various areas especially in trade, commerce and energy sector. Bilateral trade has grown many-folds and today stands around US$ 1 Billion (January-September 2022). Azerbaijan is emerging as an important supplier of crude oil to India. ONGC Videsh Limited has significant interests in Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon sector.

India and Azerbaijan have friendly relations and growing bilateral cooperation based on civilizational linkages, cultural affinities and shared values of understanding and respect for other cultures.

India recognized Azerbaijan as an independent country in December 1991 soon after it proclaimed its independence from the USSR formally in October 1991. Diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan were established on 28 February 1992. The resident Indian Mission was opened in Baku in March 1999. Azerbaijan opened its resident Mission in New Delhi in October 2004.

About 1400 Indians are living in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is also attracting growing numbers of Indian tourists.