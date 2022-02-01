NEW DELHI : President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said India is back among the world’s fastest growing countries, crediting the development to government measures during the pandemic.

Addressing Parliament’s joint session on Monday at the start of the budget session, the President listed several government schemes to boost the economy, support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enhance social security, and improve infrastructure.

“Due to consistent endeavours of my government, India has again emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world," he said, citing indicators such as tax collections, foreign direct investment (FDI), and rising exports.

According to government estimates, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at around 9.2% in the current fiscal after a contraction in FY21. According to revised estimates released on Monday, India’s GDP contracted 6.6% in FY21.

The President noted that goods and services tax (GST) collections have consistently remained above ₹1 trillion in the last several months. He also said that inflow of $48 billion in the first seven months of the current financial year is testimony of global investors’ faith in India’s growth story. He further noted that India’s foreign exchange reserves are in excess of $630 billion.

Exports have broken several past records, the President said. “During April to December 2021, our goods exports stood at $300 billion or more than ₹22 trillion, which is one-and-a-half time more than that in the corresponding period of 2020," he said.

Describing MSMEs as the backbone of the Indian economy, Kovind said that around 135,000 businesses have utilized collateral-free loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

In 2020, the government announced collateral-free loans of up to ₹3 trillion to MSMEs under the ECLGS, which was enhanced to ₹4.5 trillion in June 2021. “It is evident from the recent studies that this scheme has given a fresh lease of life to 1.35 million MSME units and also secured 15 million jobs," he said.

The President said several policy decisions have also been taken to expand the scope and opportunities for MSMEs and noted that the new and broader definition of MSMEs is helping small industries expand.

The government has also permitted wholesale and retail traders, as well as street vendors, to get themselves registered on the ‘Udyam’ portal to help them access benefits of priority sector lending, he said.

Kovind also mentioned the sales growth of Khadi products and observed that it is becoming the mainstay of small entrepreneurs. “With the government’s efforts, sale of Khadi products has trebled in the country since 2014," he said.

Also, amid hopes that the government will enhance capital expenditure towards infrastructure development, President Kovind said infrastructure is the foundation for development in any country. He said the government has integrated different ministries to work in a synergized manner under the Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan to accelerate infrastructure development. “This plan is going to usher in a new era of multi-modal transport in India. In the future, railways, highways, and airways in India will no longer be separate and isolated infrastructures, but will be an integrated resource to the country," he said.

The President said India remains committed to reduce carbon emissions by 1 billion tonne by 2030 and become a net-zero emission economy by 2070. India has also taken the initiative of ‘Green Grid Initiative: One Sun, One World, One Grid’ with the global community, which is the first international network of globally interconnected solar power grids, he said.

The President also pointed to the recently announced ₹76,000 crore package for silicon and compound semiconductor fabrication, display fab, chip design and related ventures, asserting that these efforts will significantly benefit the country’s startup ecosystem.

Empowerment of people, especially women and the vulnerable sections of society, is top on the government’s priority and ensuring social justice, equity and equal opportunity is the guiding principle of the government, he said.

“My government believes in the mantra of ‘antyodaya’, which encompasses social justice, equality, respect, and equal opportunities. Therefore, in the policies of the government, top priority is being given to villages, the poor, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and backward communities," the President said.

