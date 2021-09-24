India has stood among the top-20 generous countries, according to the CAF World Giving Index 2021. India has bagged the 14th spot and is up from the 10-year global rank of 82. "India is one of the fastest climbers on the Index, it ranks 14 this year, in the 10th Anniversary report, India ranked 82," the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) latest survey said. As per the report, 61% more Indians have helped a stranger during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic year. Last year, 36% of Indians donated money, 34% volunteered for social causes in the country.