India, Bahrain review bilateral cooperation ahead of Al Zayani's New Delhi visit

The review was carried out at a virtual meeting of senior officials as part of the preparation for the upcoming India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) dialogue, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. The third HJC will be held in New Delhi on 7 April with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani co-chairing it, the statement said. During Wednesday’s meeting both sides spoke of their strong ties which had flourished despite the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic.

