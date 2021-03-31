Subscribe
India, Bahrain review bilateral cooperation ahead of Al Zayani's New Delhi visit

India, Bahrain review bilateral cooperation ahead of Al Zayani's New Delhi visit

Photo: HT
1 min read . 09:25 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • During Wednesday’s meeting both sides spoke of their strong ties which had flourished despite the challenges posed by covid-19
  • The senior officials' meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa division) in the MEA, and Under-Secretary in Bahraini foreign ministry

New Delhi: India and Bahrain on Wednesday reviewed their current levels of bilateral cooperation in oil and gas, trade and investment, defence, healthcare and renewables ahead of a visit to New Delhi by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

The review was carried out at a virtual meeting of senior officials as part of the preparation for the upcoming India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) dialogue, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. The third HJC will be held in New Delhi on 7 April with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani co-chairing it, the statement said. During Wednesday’s meeting both sides spoke of their strong ties which had flourished despite the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic.

"Both sides also reviewed their cooperation in different areas, including oil and gas, trade and investment, defence and security, food security, healthcare, renewable energy, space, IT, human resource, education and culture," the statement said.

The senior officials' meeting was co-chaired by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa division) in the MEA, and Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Under-Secretary in Bahraini foreign ministry.

Bahrain is a key partner of India among the Gulf countries. More than 350,000 Indians are living in Bahrain.

