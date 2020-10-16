India's ban on import of air-conditioners to hit China, Thailand

India is aiming at limiting trade links with China as part of a policy to cut dependence on its northern neighbour. The government in April notified changes to its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by mandating government clearance for all FDI inflows from countries with whom it shares land borders. In July, India restricted Chinese companies from participating in public procurement bids by India without approval from competent authorities citing defence and national security. It has also banned a number of Chinese apps including TikTok on national security grounds.