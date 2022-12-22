India & Bangladesh discuss re-opening of border haats, rupee trade & FTA

India & Bangladesh discuss re-opening of border haats, rupee trade & FTA1 min read . 10:32 PM IST
- A Joint feasibility study on a CEPA has been carried out after the two countries agreed for exploring a bilateral FTA
India and Bangladesh on Thursday discussed a range of issues including re-opening of border haats, settlement of trade in Indian rupees and possibility of signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
India and Bangladesh on Thursday discussed a range of issues including re-opening of border haats, settlement of trade in Indian rupees and possibility of signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The comes after commerce minister Piyush Goyal met his counterpart from Bangladesh Tipu Munshi here.
The comes after commerce minister Piyush Goyal met his counterpart from Bangladesh Tipu Munshi here.
“The Ministers discussed various issues of mutual interest including removal of non-tariff barriers and port restrictions, re-opening of border haats, harmonization and mutual recognition of Standards and procedures on both sides, settlement of trade in Indian rupees, strengthening connectivity and trade infrastructure, among others, to realise the full potential of India-Bangladesh economic ties," ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.
“The Ministers discussed various issues of mutual interest including removal of non-tariff barriers and port restrictions, re-opening of border haats, harmonization and mutual recognition of Standards and procedures on both sides, settlement of trade in Indian rupees, strengthening connectivity and trade infrastructure, among others, to realise the full potential of India-Bangladesh economic ties," ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.
A Joint feasibility study on a CEPA has been carried out after the two countries agreed for exploring a bilateral FTA, the ministry said, adding that a joint feasibility study on a CEPA has been carried out after the two countries agreed for exploring a bilateral FTA.
A Joint feasibility study on a CEPA has been carried out after the two countries agreed for exploring a bilateral FTA, the ministry said, adding that a joint feasibility study on a CEPA has been carried out after the two countries agreed for exploring a bilateral FTA.
Both sides agreed to work together in order to resolve the issues raised during the course of the meeting and ensure that the outcomes expected in the Joint Statement by the two leaders, PM Narendra Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina, in September 2022 are achieved in letter and spirit at the earliest.
Both sides agreed to work together in order to resolve the issues raised during the course of the meeting and ensure that the outcomes expected in the Joint Statement by the two leaders, PM Narendra Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina, in September 2022 are achieved in letter and spirit at the earliest.