India, Bangladesh discuss river water sharing in ministerial level meet

India and Bangladesh have finalized the text of the memorandum of understanding on interim water sharing of the Kushiyara river. The 38th meeting of ministerial level joint rivers commission, which was held in New Delhi on 25 August, also welcomed finalization of the design and location of water intake point on the Feni river to meet the drinking water needs of Sabroom town in Tripura.

