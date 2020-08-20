India, Bangladesh looking to set up panel to review development projects

India and Bangladesh are looking at setting up a panel of senior officials to review the progress of development projects executed by New Delhi, the Indian foreign ministry said Thursday.

The two countries are also to hold the next meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission at the level of the Foreign Ministers soon which will review the bilateral relationship including the development projects, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

These were two outcomes of a visit to Dhaka by Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on 18-19 August, his first visit abroad after March after the covid-19 pandemic struck. The visit was seen as sudden and unannounced and in the wake of China trying to increase its footprint all around India’s periphery.

“This visit of Foreign Secretary was useful in discussing specific initiatives in several key areas of mutual interest. It also reflects the priority that India accords to Bangladesh as part of its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The top leadership of the two countries has remained in regular touch which has helped sustain the momentum in our excellent bilateral ties," Srivastava said.

Shringla’s discussions with Bangladeshi leaders including prime minister Sheikh Hasina included plans to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founder and Sheikh Hasina’s father -- Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

There were also talks on commemoration of 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh in 2021, he said.

Besides this, exchanges on how to handle the covid-19 pandemic were also part of the agenda.

“India has provided covid-19 related assistance to Bangladesh and has also been organizing capacity building courses for Bangladesh medical personnel," Srivastava said.

“Both sides agreed to continue their discussions in the area of vaccines and therapeutics," he said.

“India’s developmental assistance in Bangladesh as also the projects in the area of connectivity and power were discussed," Srivastava said adding that many of the projects were expected to be completed next year. Bangladesh is the largest recipient of development assistance from India amounting to $ 8 billion.

“It was proposed that the next meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission at the level of the Foreign Ministers should be convened shortly to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including the projects. It was also proposed that a high level monitoring mechanism be set up to regularly review the progress of the ongoing projects," Srivastava said.

India’s proposal to launch a travel air bubble between the two countries opening limited flights for official, business and medical travel was appreciated by Bangladesh, he added.

