PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina talks in 12 points: E-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis, pacts to boost ’green partnership’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held talks on Saturday "to further deepen historic ties between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The ministry further informed that the talks between the two leaders covered a range of areas of bilateral cooperation including development partnership, energy, water resources, trade, defence cooperation, and more.

🇮🇳🇧🇩| A relationship serving as a role model for neighbourhood partnership!



PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh held talks to further deepen historic ties between the two countries.



The talks covered a range of areas of bilateral cooperation including… pic.twitter.com/O2gpB0qQnF — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2024

Sheikh Hasina began her two-day visit to India on Friday. She was the first guest on a bilateral State Visit after the formation of the new government in India. Hasina and PM Modi have met each other 10 times since 2019.

PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina held a joint press conference to share details of their meeting. Here's what they said in 12 points:

1. India and Bangladesh finalised a shared vision for "green partnership" and Blue Economy following talks between PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina.

The two sides inked agreements to further broad-base relations, including in areas of digital domain, maritime sphere and railway connectivity.

"The youth of both countries will benefit from the consensus reached on cooperation in areas such as Green Partnership, Digital Partnership, Blue Economy and Space," PM Modi said at the press meet on Saturday.

2. PM Modi added that India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment. He said India will also open a new consulate in Rangpur, Bangladesh, to facilitate services for people in the country's northwest region.

"India will start e-medical visas for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment. India has decided to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur to benefit the people in the northwest part of Bangladesh," PM Modi said.

3. Emphasizing the focus on 'Connectivity, Commerce, Collaboration', PM Modi said both the sides agreed to start talks on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to take forward economic ties.

4. PM Modi also assured that Bangladesh "lies at the confluence of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Act East Policy, Vision SAGAR and the Indo-Pacific Vision". He said the two countries completed many important projects for public welfare in the last year alone.

"I reiterate India's commitment to realising Bangabandhu's vision of a stable, prosperous and progressive Bangladesh," PM Modi said.

5. PM Modi welcomed Bangladesh's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. "We will also continue our cooperation in other regional and international forums, including BIMSTEC," he said.

6. PM Modi said the two countries have decided to start talks at the technical level for the renewal of the Ganga River treaty. A technical team will also travel to Bangladesh to review the protection and management of the Teesta River in Bangladesh.

7. Ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and Bangladesh today, PM Modi also gave best wishes to both teams. "I also give my best wishes to both India and Bangladesh cricket teams for today's match," he said. Follow India vs Bangladesh Live Score here

8. PM Modi said talks were also held to strengthen India-Bangladesh defence ties. "...We had detailed discussions from defence production to modernisation of armed forces. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation over counter-terrorism, fundamentalism and peaceful management of the border," he said. He also talked about the Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Satellite will give new heights to India-Bangladesh relationship.

9. Prime Minister Modi further said that India and Bangladesh have started trading in Indian Rupees. He also highlighted the electricity export from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid.

10. Meanwhile, PM Sheikh Hasina invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh to further strengthen the friendly relations of our two countries.

11. In her comments, Hasina said, "India is our major neighbour and a trusted friend" and Dhaka greatly values its relations with New Delhi which were born in "our war of liberation in 1971".

#WATCH | Delhi: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says, "I invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh to further strengthen the friendly relations of our two countries..." pic.twitter.com/ZRtgueTz9t — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024