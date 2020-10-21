India, Bangladesh to operate 28 flights per week under air bubble arrangement

To further widen our international civil aviation operations in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government today established an air bubble arrangement with Bangladesh.

Carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.

With this, number of such bilateral arrangements has reached 18.

The air bubble arrangement between the two countries helps airlines to operate international flights with certain restrictions.

According to earlier media reports, Bangladesh is all set to resume flights to India from October 28 under 'air bubble' arrangement.

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) chief Chairman Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman said Biman is scheduled to operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka and Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka routes, US-Bangla Airlines on Dhaka-Chennai, and Novo Air on Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route, reported PTI.

According to the CAAB, five Indian airlines will operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka, Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka, Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka, and Dhaka-Mumbai-Dhaka routes.

Moreover on October 9, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh announced resumption of online visa application services for Bangladeshi citizens.

For now, visas will be provided in nine categories, including medical, business, employment, journalists and diplomats.

Since July, India has established such bubbles with several countries, including the US, the UK, France and Germany.

Recently, Air India announced that it has started direct flight services between Goa and London from the Goa International Airport.

At the start, it will be a weekly service and from the month of November will be increased to bi-weekly service under the air bubble agreement according to the official Twitter handle of Goa Airport.

"Important day for Goa International Airport. Today Air India starts its direct flight LHR-GOI-LHR, B787. Initially once a week then twice a week from November under Air Bubble. Goa connects to London directly now," the tweet by the handle read.

With agency inputs

